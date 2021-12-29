Dr. Duke Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Duke Sr, MD
Overview of Dr. James Duke Sr, MD
Dr. James Duke Sr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Victorville, CA.
Dr. Duke Sr works at
Dr. Duke Sr's Office Locations
James J Duke MD15366 Eleventh St Ste E, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 962-1884
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic18300 US Highway 18, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 242-2311
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duke Sr?
Very busy Dr. Sometimes it’s hard to get thru on phone. Office staff is ok. Treatment by the Dr. he is very compassionate . He is very people oriented and easy to talk to. We need more Dr.s like him in the High desert
About Dr. James Duke Sr, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duke Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duke Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duke Sr has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duke Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Duke Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duke Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duke Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duke Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.