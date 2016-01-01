Dr. James Dunaway Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunaway Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Dunaway Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Dunaway Jr, MD
Dr. James Dunaway Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Griffin, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.
Dr. Dunaway Jr works at
Dr. Dunaway Jr's Office Locations
Griffin Obgyn Clinic PA503 S 8th St, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (770) 227-5505
Griffin Urology PC653 S 8th St, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (678) 972-1800
W M Oxford MD403 W Main St, Thomaston, GA 30286 Directions (770) 227-5505
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Dunaway Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1699855288
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunaway Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunaway Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunaway Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunaway Jr has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunaway Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunaway Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunaway Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunaway Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunaway Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.