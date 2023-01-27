Overview of Dr. James Duncan, MD

Dr. James Duncan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Danville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital, Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital and Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Duncan works at KentuckyOne Health Primary Care Associates in Danville, KY with other offices in Lexington, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.