Overview of Dr. James Dunlap, MD

Dr. James Dunlap, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Dunlap works at Orthopedic Associates of SW Ohio, Inc. in Dayton, OH with other offices in Kettering, OH and Beavercreek, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.