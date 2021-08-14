See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Dayton, OH
Dr. James Dunlap, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Dunlap, MD

Dr. James Dunlap, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus and Soin Medical Center.

Dr. Dunlap works at Orthopedic Associates of SW Ohio, Inc. in Dayton, OH with other offices in Kettering, OH and Beavercreek, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dunlap's Office Locations

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery
    7677 Yankee St Ste 110, Dayton, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 415-9100
    Kettering Brain & Spine
    3700 Southern Blvd Ste 300, Kettering, OH 45429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 643-9299
    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery
    4881 Sugar Maple Dr, Dayton, OH 45433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 257-9416
    KPN Brain & Spine
    3535 Pentagon Blvd Ste 320, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 643-9299

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Soin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 14, 2021
    I was a patient of Dr. Dunlap’s and I feel the care he provided was exceptional. He had an excellent bed side manner and explained my diagnosis and options clearly. I never felt rushed and he took time to answer all my questions. I ended up requiring surgery and I had complete confidence in Dr. Dunlap. I went from being in severe pain in my back and down both legs all the time( not sleeping, limiting my work, and pain that affected everything I did), to getting my life back. My surgery was 6 months ago and I’m doing fantastic. Yes, I’m still working on my strength and endurance but I can finally participate in life again. I highly recommend Dr. Dunlap.
    Susan Carmona — Aug 14, 2021
    About Dr. James Dunlap, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457577702
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Dunlap, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunlap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dunlap has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dunlap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dunlap has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunlap on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunlap. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunlap.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunlap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunlap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

