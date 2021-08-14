Dr. James Dunlap, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunlap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Dunlap, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Dunlap, MD
Dr. James Dunlap, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus and Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Dunlap works at
Dr. Dunlap's Office Locations
Department of Orthopaedic Surgery7677 Yankee St Ste 110, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 415-9100
Kettering Brain & Spine3700 Southern Blvd Ste 300, Kettering, OH 45429 Directions (937) 643-9299
Department of Orthopaedic Surgery4881 Sugar Maple Dr, Dayton, OH 45433 Directions (937) 257-9416
KPN Brain & Spine3535 Pentagon Blvd Ste 320, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Directions (937) 643-9299
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr. Dunlap’s and I feel the care he provided was exceptional. He had an excellent bed side manner and explained my diagnosis and options clearly. I never felt rushed and he took time to answer all my questions. I ended up requiring surgery and I had complete confidence in Dr. Dunlap. I went from being in severe pain in my back and down both legs all the time( not sleeping, limiting my work, and pain that affected everything I did), to getting my life back. My surgery was 6 months ago and I’m doing fantastic. Yes, I’m still working on my strength and endurance but I can finally participate in life again. I highly recommend Dr. Dunlap.
About Dr. James Dunlap, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1457577702
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunlap has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunlap accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunlap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunlap works at
Dr. Dunlap has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunlap on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunlap. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunlap.
