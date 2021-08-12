Dr. James Dunlop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunlop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Dunlop, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Dunlop, MD
Dr. James Dunlop, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.
Dr. Dunlop's Office Locations
Southside OBGYN8051 S Emerson Ave Ste 400, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 865-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He was my OB in 2018 when I was pregnant with my son. When I needed surgery at 16 weeks pregnant he made sure to assure me that he wouldn't do it if it wasn't necessary. I had to have my son 6 weeks early and was put in the ICU the same night my son was born. He came to ICU the next day to check on me and make sure I was doing good. He has amazing bedside manner. If I have anymore kids he will be my OB for all of them. I wouldn't even think of going to a different OB for anything.
About Dr. James Dunlop, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1154317675
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunlop has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunlop accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunlop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunlop has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunlop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunlop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunlop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunlop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunlop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.