Overview of Dr. James Dunlop, MD

Dr. James Dunlop, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.



Dr. Dunlop works at Southside OB/GYN in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.