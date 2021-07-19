Overview

Dr. James Dunn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Dunn works at James Dunn Surgical Clinic in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.