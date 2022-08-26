Overview of Dr. James Dunn, MD

Dr. James Dunn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Dunn works at MidAtlantic Retina Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Chorioretinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.