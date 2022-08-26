Dr. James Dunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Dunn, MD
Overview of Dr. James Dunn, MD
Dr. James Dunn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Dunn works at
Dr. Dunn's Office Locations
-
1
MidAtlantic Retina Associates840 Walnut St Fl 10, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (800) 331-6634
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dunn?
Dr Dunn has treated me for the past 5 years or so for Uveitis. He is very professional, intelligent and personable! He is a Great Doctor. Thank you Dr Dunn for Everything! Joanne
About Dr. James Dunn, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1932140209
Education & Certifications
- Other Training
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunn works at
Dr. Dunn has seen patients for Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Chorioretinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.