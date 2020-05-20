Dr. James Dye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Dye, MD
Overview of Dr. James Dye, MD
Dr. James Dye, MD is an Urology Specialist in Waycross, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med|Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health.
Dr. Dye's Office Locations
Waycross Urology Clinic1306 Alice St, Waycross, GA 31501 Directions (912) 299-5651
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Satilla Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
First time suffering from Kidney Stones, I was referred from Mayo in Waycross. I visited Dr. Dye office on Tuesday with Referral and filled out contact Info. I was contacted the next morning at 8:45 AM to come on for a appointment. Upon arriving, I was checked in right away as a new patient and was seen by Dr. Dye within 15 min after arriving. Super nice staff!! Dr. Dye evaluated me, asked about pain and location of pain. Dr. Dye took time to answer all my questions and was not short with me. After X-Ray Dr. Dye took the time to show me the location of stone, and answered more of my questions. I was provided with a two week follow up appointment, and tips to help with pain management until Stone was passed. Excellent experience and would recommend to anyone in need of a urologist in ten Waycross area.
About Dr. James Dye, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1104801950
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med|Medical College of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dye has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dye accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dye has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dye. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.