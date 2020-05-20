Overview of Dr. James Dye, MD

Dr. James Dye, MD is an Urology Specialist in Waycross, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med|Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health.



Dr. Dye works at Waycross Urology Clinic in Waycross, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.