Dr. James E Downing, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James E Downing, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newark, DE. They completed their residency with Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
Dr. Downing works at
Interventional Spine Pain Consultants - Newark774 Christiana Rd Ste 111, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 478-7001Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Dr. Downing has been a great help with my back pain. His office staff is very friendly and they work with your schedule.
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1477579498
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Downing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Downing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Downing works at
Dr. Downing has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Downing. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.
