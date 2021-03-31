See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Newark, DE
Dr. James E Downing, MD

Pain Medicine
3.3 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James E Downing, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newark, DE. They completed their residency with Alton Ochsner Med Fndn

Dr. Downing works at Interventional Spine Pain Consultants in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Spine Pain Consultants - Newark
    774 Christiana Rd Ste 111, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 478-7001
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dorsal Column Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 31, 2021
    Dr. Downing has been a great help with my back pain. His office staff is very friendly and they work with your schedule.
    — Mar 31, 2021
    About Dr. James E Downing, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1477579498
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
    Residency
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James E Downing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Downing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Downing works at Interventional Spine Pain Consultants in Newark, DE. View the full address on Dr. Downing’s profile.

    Dr. Downing has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Downing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Downing. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Downing.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Downing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Downing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

