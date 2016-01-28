Overview of Dr. James Eason, MD

Dr. James Eason, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital and Northwest Regional.



Dr. Eason works at Methodist Healthcare Memphis Hospitals in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Transplant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.