Overview of Dr. James Eaton, MD

Dr. James Eaton, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia|University of North Carolina and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown, Northside Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital and Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.



Dr. Eaton works at Surgical Center For Urology in Stockbridge, GA with other offices in Jonesboro, GA and Griffin, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.