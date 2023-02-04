Dr. James Eaton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eaton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Eaton, MD
Dr. James Eaton, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia|University of North Carolina and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown, Northside Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital and Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.
Surgical Center for Urology290 Country Club Dr Ste 240, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (888) 748-3188
Spivey Station Office7823 Spivey Station Blvd Ste 210, Jonesboro, GA 30236 Directions (770) 474-5281
Urology of Greater Atlanta LLC685 S 9th St, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (770) 474-5281
Griffin Office230 W College St Ste Cc, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (770) 474-5281
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital
81 year old being treated for BPH
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Medical College Of Virginia|University of North Carolina
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Eaton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eaton.
