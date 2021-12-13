Overview of Dr. James Echols, MD

Dr. James Echols, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist North Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Echols works at Passons Eye Center, PLLC in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.