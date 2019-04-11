Dr. James Ecklund, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ecklund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Ecklund, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Ecklund, MD
Dr. James Ecklund, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Ecklund's Office Locations
Inova Medical Group Neurology II8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 900, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-4100
Department of Neurosciences3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (571) 472-4100
Inova Orthopedics - Gainesville7051 Heathcote Village Way Ste 230, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (571) 472-4100
Michael A Redding MD Ltd.8109 Tis Well Dr Ste 511, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (571) 472-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my life while active duty military. He is the best.
About Dr. James Ecklund, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Uniformed Services University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
