Overview of Dr. James Ecklund, MD

Dr. James Ecklund, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Ecklund works at Inova Neurosurgery in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Falls Church, VA, Gainesville, VA and Alexandria, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.