Dr. James Economides, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Arlington, VA.
Dr. Economides' Office Locations
Advanced Plastic Surgery Center1635 N George Mason Dr Ste 380, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 977-4880Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. E for a tummy tuck and am thrilled with the entire experience. Would highly recommend.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
NPI: 1124361423
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Economides. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Economides.
