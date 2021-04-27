Overview

Dr. James Edison, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Edison works at OhioHealth Outpatient Behavioral Health in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Heartburn along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.