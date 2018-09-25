Overview

Dr. James Edmondson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Danville, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.



Dr. Edmondson works at Hendricks Endocrinology & Diabetes Specialists in Danville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.