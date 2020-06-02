Overview of Dr. James Edwards, MD

Dr. James Edwards, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.



Dr. Edwards works at Eye Medical Surgical Assoc. Inc. in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Eye Infections and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.