Dr. James Edwards, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. James Edwards, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Edwards, MD
Dr. James Edwards, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.
Dr. Edwards works at
Dr. Edwards' Office Locations
Eye Medical Surgical Assoc. Inc.5500 Ridge Rd Ste 208, Cleveland, OH 44129 Directions (440) 884-7181
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edwards?
Just a great doctor. Been going there for 25+ years.
About Dr. James Edwards, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1154438257
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards works at
Dr. Edwards has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Eye Infections and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edwards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.