Dr. Eells has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Eells, MD
Overview of Dr. James Eells, MD
Dr. James Eells, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.
Dr. Eells works at
Dr. Eells' Office Locations
Irfantahirandassociatesinc7020 Smoke Ranch Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 796-3847
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eells simply put is one of the most knowledgeable, caring doctors I've ever been to. Always gets me in right way....never a wait. Which, ut's been my past experience, other doctors are the exact opposite. An hour or more in the waiting area, 5 mins with the doctor themselves IF you're lucky. Doctor Eells spends quality time answering any and all questions. He's very knowledgeable, sincere and cares about his patients. We're lucky to have found him!! If you need a doctor, look no further than Dr. Eells. You'll be glad you did!!
About Dr. James Eells, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Med Center Southern Nv
- University Medical Center, Las Vegas
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- UNLV
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eells accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eells speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Eells. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eells.
