Dr. James Ehlich, MD

Rheumatology
3.0 (39)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. James Ehlich, MD

Dr. James Ehlich, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mooresville, IN. They graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine St. Louis, MO and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Hospital, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Mooresville, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital, Johnson Memorial Hospital, Major Hospital and Schneck Medical Center.

Dr. Ehlich works at Kendrick Family Practice in Mooresville, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Ehlich's Office Locations

    Kendrick Family Practice
    1001 Hadley Rd, Mooresville, IN 46158 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 831-9340
    Franciscan Physician Network Rheumatology and Osteoporosis Specialists
    5255 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 320, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 888-1467

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Columbus Regional Hospital
  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis
  • Franciscan Health Mooresville
  • Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital
  • Johnson Memorial Hospital
  • Major Hospital
  • Schneck Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Arthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Osteoporosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Familial Mediterranean Fever Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Nov 30, 2018
    Professional, proficient and pleasant. He's a great listener and takes notes instead of staring at a computer screen. He has a relaxed way about him. He's understanding and compassionate. There is a true desire on his part to help you. Whether that comes in the form of attempting to overcome an issue, learn to life with a condition and/or help relieve your pain. One of the best physicians I've encountered.
    About Dr. James Ehlich, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English
    • 1225010887
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana University Medical Center Indianapolis, IN
    • The Jewish Hospital of St. Louis, Washington University Medical Center St. Louis, MO
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    • St. Louis University School of Medicine St. Louis, MO
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Ehlich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ehlich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ehlich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ehlich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ehlich has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ehlich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehlich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehlich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ehlich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ehlich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

