Dr. James Ehlich, MD
Overview of Dr. James Ehlich, MD
Dr. James Ehlich, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mooresville, IN. They graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine St. Louis, MO and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Hospital, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Mooresville, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital, Johnson Memorial Hospital, Major Hospital and Schneck Medical Center.
Dr. Ehlich's Office Locations
Kendrick Family Practice1001 Hadley Rd, Mooresville, IN 46158 Directions (317) 831-9340
Franciscan Physician Network Rheumatology and Osteoporosis Specialists5255 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 320, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 888-1467
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Regional Hospital
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Major Hospital
- Schneck Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, proficient and pleasant. He's a great listener and takes notes instead of staring at a computer screen. He has a relaxed way about him. He's understanding and compassionate. There is a true desire on his part to help you. Whether that comes in the form of attempting to overcome an issue, learn to life with a condition and/or help relieve your pain. One of the best physicians I've encountered.
About Dr. James Ehlich, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1225010887
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Medical Center Indianapolis, IN
- The Jewish Hospital of St. Louis, Washington University Medical Center St. Louis, MO
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- St. Louis University School of Medicine St. Louis, MO
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ehlich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ehlich accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ehlich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ehlich has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ehlich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehlich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehlich.
