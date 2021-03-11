Overview

Dr. James Ehrlich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Ehrlich works at Westmed Medical Grp Gastrntrlgy in Yonkers, NY with other offices in West Harrison, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.