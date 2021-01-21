Overview

Dr. James Eichel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Eichel works at North Oakland Family Practice in Oakland, CA with other offices in Berkeley, CA and Emeryville, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.