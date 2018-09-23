Overview of Dr. James Elipas, DPM

Dr. James Elipas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Elipas works at Irene Gula DDS PC in Chicago, IL with other offices in Merrionette Park, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.