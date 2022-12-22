Overview of Dr. James Elist, MD

Dr. James Elist, MD is an Urology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.



Dr. Elist works at JAMES J ELIST MD in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.