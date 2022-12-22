See All Urologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. James Elist, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. James Elist, MD

Urology
4.4 (103)
Map Pin Small Beverly Hills, CA
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Elist, MD

Dr. James Elist, MD is an Urology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.

Dr. Elist works at JAMES J ELIST MD in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Elist's Office Locations

  1. 1
    James Elist MD A Medical Corp.
    8500 Wilshire Blvd Ste 707, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 729-0311

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Olympia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Diseases
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Penile Diseases Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testicular Implants Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 103 ratings
    Patient Ratings (103)
    5 Star
    (81)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Elist?

    Dec 22, 2022
    Dr. Elist was very knowledgeable and professional. Surgery went well and quality is great. Not issues so far. Would recommend to any man (who has ask the same question I have).
    — Dec 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Elist, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Elist, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Elist to family and friends

    Dr. Elist's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Elist

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Elist, MD.

    About Dr. James Elist, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730234675
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wash Hosp Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wash Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Elist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elist has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elist works at JAMES J ELIST MD in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Elist’s profile.

    103 patients have reviewed Dr. Elist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elist.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Elist, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.