Dr. James Ellner, MD

Anesthesiology
4.2 (28)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Ellner, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Dr. Ellner works at Georgia Pain Management in Woodstock, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Georgia Pain Management
    120 Stonebridge Pkwy Ste 420, Woodstock, GA 30189

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Cherokee
  • Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection
Cervical Facet Joint Injection
Cervical Herniated Disc
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 17, 2022
    After several years, I returned regarding a painful back issue and was met by a strong and compassionate staff including Dr. Ellner! They took care of me, they listened and explained by course of treatment well. I am very grateful!!
    About Dr. James Ellner, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720138696
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University South Fla
    Internship
    • UMDNJ Newark
    Medical Education
    • St George's University
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Ellner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ellner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ellner works at Georgia Pain Management in Woodstock, GA. View the full address on Dr. Ellner’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

