Overview of Dr. James Ensor, MD

Dr. James Ensor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Ensor works at MDVIP - Germantown, Tennessee in Germantown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.