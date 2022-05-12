Overview

Dr. James Ertle, MD is a Dermatologist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BASEL / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Ertle works at Illinois Dermatology Institute in Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.