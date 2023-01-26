Dr. James Essell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Essell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Essell, MD
Dr. James Essell, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their fellowship with Wilford Hall USAF MC
Oncology Hematology Care, Inc4725 E Galbraith Rd Ste 320, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 751-2273
Oncology Hematology Care Inc3050 Mack Rd Ste 300, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 682-4800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Oncologyhematology Care Inc4777 E Galbraith Rd Ste 320, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 751-2273
Oncologyhematology Care Inc.3301 Mercy Health Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (888) 961-4131
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Essell is the best. I am so grateful my primary doctor referred me to Dr. Essell. I had CLL and was observed for few years before being put in research program. Dr. Essell is kind and compassionate and very knowledgeable. He explains my treatment so I understand. I always felt confident in my care. I am now in remission and very blessed. Everyone in practice was kind and helpful just like Dr. Essell
- Wilford Hall USAF MC
- Wilford Hall USAF MC
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Essell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Essell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Essell has seen patients for Myeloproliferative Disorders, Pancytopenia and Osteosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Essell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
107 patients have reviewed Dr. Essell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Essell.
