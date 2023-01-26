Overview of Dr. James Essell, MD

Dr. James Essell, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their fellowship with Wilford Hall USAF MC



Dr. Essell works at Oncology Hematology Care, Inc in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Fairfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloproliferative Disorders, Pancytopenia and Osteosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.