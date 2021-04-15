Overview

Dr. James Ethington, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenfield, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Ethington works at Layton Avenue Dermatology in Greenfield, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.