Dr. James Ethington, MD
Overview
Dr. James Ethington, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenfield, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Locations
Layton Avenue Dermatology2923 W Layton Ave, Greenfield, WI 53221 Directions (414) 220-0464
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ethington has been my dermatologist for over 30 years. Over that time, he performed numerous skin cancer surgeries on me. He takes time to explain his findings and answers all questions. I am extremely confident in judgement and ability.
About Dr. James Ethington, MD
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1770546053
Education & Certifications
- U Chicago Hosp-Clins
- Cook Co Hosp
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ethington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ethington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ethington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ethington works at
Dr. Ethington has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ethington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ethington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ethington.
