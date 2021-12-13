See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. James Etzkorn, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.0 (33)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Etzkorn, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2821 N Ballas Rd Ste 116, Saint Louis, MO 63131 (314) 995-9718

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Hypertension
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Etzkorn, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Etzkorn, MD?
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Etzkorn to family and friends

    Dr. Etzkorn's Office & Staff

    Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    Staff friendliness and courteousness
    Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Etzkorn

    Level of trust in provider's decisions
    How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    How well provider listens and answers questions
    Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. James Etzkorn, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 50 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124066253
    Education & Certifications

    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Etzkorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Etzkorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Etzkorn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Etzkorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Etzkorn has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Etzkorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Etzkorn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Etzkorn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Etzkorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Etzkorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

