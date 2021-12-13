Dr. James Etzkorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Etzkorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Etzkorn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Etzkorn, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2821 N Ballas Rd Ste 116, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 995-9718
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Etzkorn is truly an expert in Thyroidology. His office is old school but friendly and efficient. I can't recommend this office enough!!!!
About Dr. James Etzkorn, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1124066253
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
