Dr. James Evans, MD
Overview of Dr. James Evans, MD
Dr. James Evans, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Evans' Office Locations
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 955-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr.Evans for over 10 years and I trust what ever he has prescribed for me, He is an amazing Neuro Surgeon and I am very glad to have him as my Doctor
About Dr. James Evans, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1124048194
Education & Certifications
- FAIRFAX HOSPITAL
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic
- University Of Massachusetts Medical School
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Meningiomas, Pituitary Tumor and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
118 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.