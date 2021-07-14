See All Neurosurgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. James Evans, MD

Neurosurgery
4.9 (118)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Evans, MD

Dr. James Evans, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Evans works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Pituitary Tumor and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Evans' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 955-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Meningiomas
Pituitary Tumor
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Meningiomas
Pituitary Tumor
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)

Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glioma
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Adult Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Obstructive Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 118 ratings
    Patient Ratings (118)
    5 Star
    (114)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. James Evans, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124048194
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • FAIRFAX HOSPITAL
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Medical Education
    • University Of Massachusetts Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Evans works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Evans’s profile.

    Dr. Evans has seen patients for Meningiomas, Pituitary Tumor and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    118 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

