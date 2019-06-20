See All Rheumatologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. James Evans, MD

Rheumatology
4.1 (14)
Map Pin Small Tucson, AZ
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Evans, MD

Dr. James Evans, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Evans works at Arthritis Associates in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Evans' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis Associates
    2102 N Country Club Rd Ste 3, Tucson, AZ 85716 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 721-5316
  2. 2
    5515 E 5TH ST, Tucson, AZ 85711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 298-1138

Hospital Affiliations
  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Arthritis
Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Evans, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295721413
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Evans has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

