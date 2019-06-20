Overview of Dr. James Evans, MD

Dr. James Evans, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Evans works at Arthritis Associates in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.