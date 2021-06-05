Overview of Dr. James Evanson, MD

Dr. James Evanson, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Ascension St. Vincent Warrick, Deaconess Henderson Hospital and Deaconess Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.