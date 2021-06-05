Dr. James Evanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Evanson, MD
Overview of Dr. James Evanson, MD
Dr. James Evanson, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Ascension St. Vincent Warrick, Deaconess Henderson Hospital and Deaconess Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evanson's Office Locations
- 1 1312 Professional Blvd Ste 200, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 491-6304
Nephrology Associates LLC2809 Lincoln Ave Ste 130, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 491-6419
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Ascension St. Vincent Warrick
- Deaconess Henderson Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Evanson is a great doctor, never rushes you and is a very good in all listener.
About Dr. James Evanson, MD
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Clarian Indiana University Hospital|Vanderbilt University Med Center
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evanson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evanson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evanson has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evanson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Evanson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evanson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.