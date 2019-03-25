See All Pediatricians in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. James Fagin, MD

Pediatrics
3.9 (18)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Fagin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Fagin works at ProHEALTH Care Associates LLC in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prohealth
    1 Dakota Dr Ste 312, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 608-2898

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Food Allergy
Asthma
Hives
Food Allergy
Asthma
Hives

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Food Allergy
Asthma
Hives
Acidosis
Acute Laryngitis
Asthma in Children
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Breath Testing
Dermatitis
Drug Allergy Testing
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Infections
Influenza (Flu)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Latex Allergy
Limb Swelling
Malaise and Fatigue
Nasopharyngitis
Otitis Media
Patch Testing
Pediatric Diseases
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders
Recurrent Fever
Sinusitis
Swine Flu
Toxic Effect of Venom
Viral Infection
Whooping Cough
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 25, 2019
    Mar 25, 2019
    About Dr. James Fagin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447344577
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • N Shore University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Fagin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fagin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fagin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fagin works at ProHEALTH Care Associates LLC in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Fagin’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fagin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fagin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fagin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fagin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

