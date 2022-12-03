Dr. James Fahner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fahner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Fahner, MD
Dr. James Fahner, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Michigan (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Hematology/Oncology) - Grand Rapids100 Michigan St NE Fl 10MC085, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-1925
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
He is an amazing doctor that has helped us during this journey with cancer. We could not have asked for a better doctor. So amazing, truly cares about my son and listens to us but really listens to my son and provides us with great insight and support.
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1245201383
- University of Michigan Hospitals & Health Center (GME)
- University of Michigan (SOM)
- Pediatrics
