Dr. James Fanning, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Norwalk, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center, Fisher-Titus Medical Center, ProMedica Memorial Hospital and The Bellevue Hospital.



Dr. Fanning works at FISHER-TITUS MEDICAL CENTER in Norwalk, OH with other offices in Sandusky, OH and Bellevue, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.