Dr. James Farmer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Farmer works at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in Uniondale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.