Dr. James Farmer, MD
Overview of Dr. James Farmer, MD
Dr. James Farmer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Farmer's Office Locations
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1591Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Mark Drakos MD Pllc333 Earle Ovington Blvd Ste 101, Uniondale, NY 11553 Directions (212) 606-1591Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Han Jo Kim MD PC541 E 71st St Fl 4, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1591
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have osteoarthritis and it just takes its toll on my joints. My lifesaver is Dr. James Farmer, spinal surgeon, Hospital for Special Surgery, NYC. DR. Farmer has performed multiple cervical and lumbar surgeries on me and has been my lifesaver. He not only cares about your physical problems, he addresses your emotional side also. Without going into detail, I had a major problem that could have caused me to have a huge surgery in my cervical spine but he talked with other surgeons and doctors and came up with a minimally invasive solution. He’s patient, caring and understanding. I have never felt rushed. He’s not a “cut” happy doctor. He takes his time to weigh options. I cannot recommend him enough. I trust him with my life.
About Dr. James Farmer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1043249477
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Dr. Farmer has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
