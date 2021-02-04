See All Spine Surgeons in Birmingham, AL
Dr. James Faulkner, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.8 (48)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Faulkner, MD

Dr. James Faulkner, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.

Dr. Faulkner works at Birmingham Orthopedics,Spine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Faulkner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Birmingham Orthopedics,Spine Specialist
    4600 Highway 280 Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 592-5000
  2. 2
    Birmingham Office
    720 Montclair Rd Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 592-5000

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Low Back Pain

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Faulkner, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881624211
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Leatherman Spine Ctr
    Residency
    • University of Alabama Hospital
    Internship
    • Baptist Health System
    Medical Education
    • University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Auburn University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Faulkner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faulkner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Faulkner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Faulkner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Faulkner works at Birmingham Orthopedics,Spine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Faulkner’s profile.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Faulkner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faulkner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faulkner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faulkner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

