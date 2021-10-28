Overview

Dr. James Feldman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Columbus Community Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.



Dr. Feldman works at Memorial Katy Cardiology in Katy, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.