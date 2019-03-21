Overview

Dr. James Fennelly, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Canandaigua, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clifton Springs Hospital And Clinic, F.F. Thompson Hospital, Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Fennelly works at Farmington Family Practice in Canandaigua, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.