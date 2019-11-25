Dr. James Fenton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fenton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Fenton, MD
Overview of Dr. James Fenton, MD
Dr. James Fenton, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Littleton Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Fenton's Office Locations
National Jewish Health South Denver499 E Hampden Ave Ste 300, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 963-0436
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Great friendly staff can't get any better doctor always listens to what you have to say.
About Dr. James Fenton, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida Health Sciences Center
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Fenton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fenton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fenton has seen patients for Asthma, Sleep Apnea and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fenton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fenton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fenton.
