Dr. James Fenton, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Fenton, MD

Dr. James Fenton, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Fenton works at OAKLAND MEDICAL GROUP in East Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fenton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Thoracic
    1675 Watertower Pl Ste 100, East Lansing, MI 48823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 999-4370
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sparrow Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thoracentesis
Lung Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Thoracentesis
Lung Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements

Treatment frequency



Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Thymomas
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 15, 2021
    Dr. Fenton is very easy going and knowledgable. He took the time to explain my condition in a very comprehensive manner. He is a delightful person. I highly recommend his services.
    About Dr. James Fenton, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1912112806
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Fenton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fenton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fenton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fenton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fenton works at OAKLAND MEDICAL GROUP in East Lansing, MI. View the full address on Dr. Fenton’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fenton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fenton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fenton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fenton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

