Dr. Ferlmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Ferlmann, MD
Overview of Dr. James Ferlmann, MD
Dr. James Ferlmann, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.
Dr. Ferlmann works at
Dr. Ferlmann's Office Locations
-
1
Practice2040 Ogden Ave, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 922-8825
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Indiana Health Network
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Preferred Network Access
- Principal Life
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- Union Health Service
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferlmann?
I am 5’ 2” and 105 lbs. I had elective breast augmentation to go from a AA to B. It looks so natural and feels natural. It has been 5 years since my surgery and I am still beyond happy. Best decision I have ever made.
About Dr. James Ferlmann, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Polish and Ukrainian
- 1558369371
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyterain St Lukes Med Center
- University Of Illinois Metropolitan Group Residency Program
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Notre Dame
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferlmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferlmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferlmann works at
Dr. Ferlmann has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferlmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ferlmann speaks Polish and Ukrainian.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferlmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferlmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferlmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferlmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.