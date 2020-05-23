Overview of Dr. James Ferlmann, MD

Dr. James Ferlmann, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.



Dr. Ferlmann works at Practice in Aurora, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.