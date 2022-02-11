See All Plastic Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. James Fernau, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (100)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. James Fernau, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Unitersity Of Utah, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Sewickley and Trinity Medical Center East.

Dr. Fernau works at James L Fernau MD in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    James L Fernau MD
    1000 Cliffmine Rd Ste 120, Pittsburgh, PA 15275 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 744-3004
  2. 2
    Western Pennsylvania Hospital, Mellon Pavilion
    4815 Liberty Ave Ste 443, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 621-2677

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heritage Valley Sewickley
  • Trinity Medical Center East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Localized Fat Deposits
Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Localized Fat Deposits

Treatment frequency



Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 100 ratings
    Patient Ratings (100)
    5 Star
    (87)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Feb 11, 2022
    I’ve been a patient of Dr. Fernau’s for over 3 years. He and his staff are incredibly knowledgeable, professional and friendly. The office is spectacular and I’ve never had anything but the best experience there. I would absolutely recommend Dr. Fernau and his team!!!
    Christy Kohan — Feb 11, 2022
    About Dr. James Fernau, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043209687
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Richard a Mladick MD
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Ut Med Ctr Salt Lake City
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mt Carmel Mc
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Unitersity Of Utah, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wyoming
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Fernau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fernau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fernau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fernau works at James L Fernau MD in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Fernau’s profile.

    100 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

