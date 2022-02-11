Dr. James Fernau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Fernau, MD
Overview
Dr. James Fernau, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Unitersity Of Utah, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Sewickley and Trinity Medical Center East.
Locations
James L Fernau MD1000 Cliffmine Rd Ste 120, Pittsburgh, PA 15275 Directions (412) 744-3004
Western Pennsylvania Hospital, Mellon Pavilion4815 Liberty Ave Ste 443, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 621-2677
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
- Trinity Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Fernau’s for over 3 years. He and his staff are incredibly knowledgeable, professional and friendly. The office is spectacular and I’ve never had anything but the best experience there. I would absolutely recommend Dr. Fernau and his team!!!
About Dr. James Fernau, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1043209687
Education & Certifications
- Richard a Mladick MD
- U Ut Med Ctr Salt Lake City
- Mt Carmel Mc
- Unitersity Of Utah, School Of Medicine
- University of Wyoming
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
