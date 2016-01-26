Overview

Dr. James Ferrell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Ferrell works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.