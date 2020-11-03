Overview of Dr. James Ferrier, MD

Dr. James Ferrier, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Ferrier works at Kaiser Permanente Home Health Agency Maui in Wailuku, HI with other offices in Lahaina, HI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

