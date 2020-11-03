Dr. James Ferrier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Ferrier, MD
Overview of Dr. James Ferrier, MD
Dr. James Ferrier, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Ferrier works at
Dr. Ferrier's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Home Health Agency Maui80 Mahalani St, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions (808) 243-6510
Kaiser Lahaina Clinic Laboratory910 Wainee St, Lahaina, HI 96761 Directions (808) 243-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Maui Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ferrier was fantastic! Scheduled me for surgery quickly for a time-sensitive nerve repair for my sliced finger, when the ER doc didn't give me that option. So grateful to have met Dr. Ferrier. Wonderful human!
About Dr. James Ferrier, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1023118858
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferrier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferrier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferrier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferrier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.