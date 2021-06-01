Overview of Dr. James Figge, MD

Dr. James Figge, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rensselaer, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital, Columbia Memorial Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital, Samaritan Hospital and Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus.



Dr. Figge works at Family Medical Group in Rensselaer, NY with other offices in Cohoes, NY and Waterford, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.