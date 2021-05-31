Overview of Dr. James Fingleton, MD

Dr. James Fingleton, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Fingleton works at Southcoast Health Cardiology in Fall River, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.