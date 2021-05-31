See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Fall River, MA
Dr. James Fingleton, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (14)
Map Pin Small Fall River, MA
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Fingleton, MD

Dr. James Fingleton, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Fingleton works at Southcoast Health Cardiology in Fall River, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fingleton's Office Locations

    Obstetrical Associates
    300 Hanover St Ste 2A, Fall River, MA 02720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 679-7774

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Charlton Memorial Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Partial Lung Collapse
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Partial Lung Collapse
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 31, 2021
    Dr. Fingleton performed an elective aortic valve replacement to remedy my severe regurgitation. All prep was spot on for max safety, full understanding of my condition and requirements for correct action. Staff was great. Full detailed explanation from doc and answered my many questions re possible scenarios. Total confidence in his professional skill & judgement. Followup was good and gives me confidence for my recovery and future good health. Warmest thanks to a fine surgeon!
    Excellent Surgeon! — May 31, 2021
    About Dr. James Fingleton, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Armenian
    • 1265438709
    Education & Certifications

    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY|WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Temple U
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Fingleton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fingleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fingleton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fingleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fingleton works at Southcoast Health Cardiology in Fall River, MA. View the full address on Dr. Fingleton’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fingleton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fingleton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fingleton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fingleton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

