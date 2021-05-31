Dr. James Fingleton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fingleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Fingleton, MD
Overview of Dr. James Fingleton, MD
Dr. James Fingleton, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Fingleton's Office Locations
Obstetrical Associates300 Hanover St Ste 2A, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 679-7774
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fingleton performed an elective aortic valve replacement to remedy my severe regurgitation. All prep was spot on for max safety, full understanding of my condition and requirements for correct action. Staff was great. Full detailed explanation from doc and answered my many questions re possible scenarios. Total confidence in his professional skill & judgement. Followup was good and gives me confidence for my recovery and future good health. Warmest thanks to a fine surgeon!
About Dr. James Fingleton, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1265438709
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY|WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Temple U
- Temple University School of Medicine
Dr. Fingleton speaks Armenian.
