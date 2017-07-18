Overview of Dr. James Fiorica, MD

Dr. James Fiorica, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Fiorica works at First Physicians Group Medical Hospitalist in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.