Dr. James Fischkoff, MD
Overview of Dr. James Fischkoff, MD
Dr. James Fischkoff, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Dr. Fischkoff's Office Locations
Arthritis and Osteoporosis Associates - Toms River150 Route 37 W Ste A2, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 341-1166
Arthritis & Osteoporosis Associates PA4247 US Highway 9 Bldg 1, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 780-7650
Shengping Zou MD LLC2 STATE ROUTE 27, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (844) 262-4968
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Listens to patient and will answer all questions. Always trying newest meds available to patients like me with multiple ailments. Honest about medications that are not within patients means. Responds quickly to refills request. Very convenient office in Edison, NJ. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. James Fischkoff, MD
- Rheumatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- UMDNJ/RW Johnson Med Sch
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fischkoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fischkoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fischkoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fischkoff has seen patients for Obesity, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fischkoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischkoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischkoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fischkoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fischkoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.