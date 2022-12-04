Overview of Dr. James Fischkoff, MD

Dr. James Fischkoff, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.



Dr. Fischkoff works at Arthritis & Osteoporosis Assocs in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Freehold, NJ and Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.