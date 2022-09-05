Dr. James Fishman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Fishman, MD
Dr. James Fishman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Central Arizona Urologists, Ltd9100 N 2nd St Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 242-1556Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Had a prior doctor give misinformation, Dr. Fishman is patient and understanding. I am a nervous type and his staff was excellent. I am now on the path to health
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417929506
- University Of California Davis
- University Of California Davis|University Of California Davis Medical Center
- University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
Dr. Fishman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fishman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fishman works at
Dr. Fishman has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fishman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fishman speaks Spanish.
145 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishman.
